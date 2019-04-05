Montreal police praise teen who helped arrest alleged sexual predator in Lachine

Livia Rodrigues-Hébert, 17, is being acknowledged by Montreal police after her act of bravery led to the arrest of an alleged dangerous sexual predator.
READ MORE: Montreal police searching for potential victims of alleged child-luring scam
The teenager, who works at a gym in Lachine, was in the bathroom when she noticed a hand holding a cellphone peeking out from under the stall.
WATCH (May 10, 2018): Circus school teacher arrested in Montreal
Believing that the suspect was filming young girls as they used the bathroom, Rodrigues-Hébert grabbed the phone.
READ MORE: Montreal police SWAT officers arrest man on Quebec’s most wanted list
The suspect confronted her and asked for his phone back. Rodrigues-Hébert refused and briskly pushed past the man as he attempted to block her from leaving the bathroom.
WATCH (Aug. 30, 2016): Quebec man arrested on child porn charges linked to unsolved child abduction case
Montreal police say they want to emphasize the teen’s “exemplary courage and self-control, which allowed for the preservation of evidence essential in the laying of charges.”
READ MORE: Quebec City high school students charged for allegedly distributing photos of girls
The force notes that her help in identifying the alleged sexual predator was pivotal in his arrest.
Rodrigues-Hébert was given the award by the child pornography and luring division of the force’s Major Crimes Sexual Exploitation Unit.
WATCH (Nov. 14, 2013): Teens arrested on child porn charges
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.