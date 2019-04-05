Montreal police praise teen who helped arrest alleged sexual predator in Lachine

Livia Rodrigues-Hébert, 17, is being acknowledged by Montreal police after her act of bravery led to the arrest of an alleged dangerous sexual predator.

The teenager, who works at a gym in Lachine, was in the bathroom when she noticed a hand holding a cellphone peeking out from under the stall.

Believing that the suspect was filming young girls as they used the bathroom, Rodrigues-Hébert grabbed the phone.

The suspect confronted her and asked for his phone back. Rodrigues-Hébert refused and briskly pushed past the man as he attempted to block her from leaving the bathroom.

Montreal police say they want to emphasize the teen’s “exemplary courage and self-control, which allowed for the preservation of evidence essential in the laying of charges.”

The force notes that her help in identifying the alleged sexual predator was pivotal in his arrest.

Rodrigues-Hébert was given the award by the child pornography and luring division of the force’s Major Crimes Sexual Exploitation Unit.

