Canada
February 23, 2019 12:44 pm

Montreal police SWAT officers arrest man on Quebec’s most wanted list

By Global News

Shooting in NDG left a 28-year-old man dead in city's 10th homicide of the year. Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Global News
Montreal police‘s SWAT team has arrested a man on Quebec’s most wanted list Saturday morning.

Frédérick Silva, 38, was arrested at 1 a.m. in connection with the murder of a man in the parking lot of a Notre-Dame-de-Grâce strip club in 2017.

READ MORE: Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in connection with NDG homicide

According to police, shots were fired following an altercation between two groups inside the club.

WATCH: Shooting in NDG kills 28-year-old man (2017)

Silva then allegedly drove off in a sports utility vehicle with three other passengers on board.

 

Frederick Silva is wanted in connection with the 10th homicide of 2017 in Montreal. He is the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant. Saturday, June 3, 2017.

SPVM Handout

The 38-year-old was actively sought by police since the incident and was the subject of a pan-Canadian arrest warrant.

Police say Silva is meeting with investigators and will appear in court in the afternoon.

–With files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier

Global News
