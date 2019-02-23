Montreal police SWAT officers arrest man on Quebec’s most wanted list

Montreal police‘s SWAT team has arrested a man on Quebec’s most wanted list Saturday morning.

Frédérick Silva, 38, was arrested at 1 a.m. in connection with the murder of a man in the parking lot of a Notre-Dame-de-Grâce strip club in 2017.

READ MORE: Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in connection with NDG homicide

According to police, shots were fired following an altercation between two groups inside the club.

WATCH: Shooting in NDG kills 28-year-old man (2017)

Silva then allegedly drove off in a sports utility vehicle with three other passengers on board.

The 38-year-old was actively sought by police since the incident and was the subject of a pan-Canadian arrest warrant.

Police say Silva is meeting with investigators and will appear in court in the afternoon.

–With files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

Related NDG parking lot shooting kills man