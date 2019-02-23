Montreal police SWAT officers arrest man on Quebec’s most wanted list

Montreal police‘s SWAT team has arrested a man on Quebec’s most wanted list Saturday morning.
Frédérick Silva, 38, was arrested at 1 a.m. in connection with the murder of a man in the parking lot of a Notre-Dame-de-Grâce strip club in 2017.
According to police, shots were fired following an altercation between two groups inside the club.
Silva then allegedly drove off in a sports utility vehicle with three other passengers on board.
The 38-year-old was actively sought by police since the incident and was the subject of a pan-Canadian arrest warrant.
Police say Silva is meeting with investigators and will appear in court in the afternoon.
–With files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier
