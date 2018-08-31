Quebec seminary students charged for allegedly distributing photos of girls

Five Quebec City seminary students are facing charges for allegedly distributing photos of young girls, with one of the accused also charged with sexual assault and possession of child pornography.
All five are charged with luring, while one is facing a count of distribution of child pornography, the Crown said in a statement Friday.
Other charges are extorsion and making an intimate image accessible without consent.
The five will have to appear in youth court during the next few weeks. They are not allowed to communicate directly or indirectly with any of the plaintiffs.
Police were alerted in mid-April by authorities at the Séminaire des Pères Maristes.
Authorities did not specify the age of the teenagers.
