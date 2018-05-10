Close to a dozen arrested in Quebec child porn bust

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) announced Thursday morning that eight men had been arrested on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography, and that officers were expecting to arrest three more by the end of the day.

The sting, launched three days ago, led to arrests in several regions across the province, including Québec City, Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, Mont-Tremblant, Val-Morin, Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Saint-Césaire, Donnacomma, Matane and Granby.

SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay specified that the individuals were not part of a ring.

“There’s no link between those people,” he said. “They’re from several parts of the province of Quebec.”

In an operation shared with the RCMP, Quebec City and Mont-Tremblant police, Tremblay said investigators found child pornography on the suspects’ hard drives.

The individuals are expected to appear in court later in the day Thursday or Friday and could face several charges.

Since 2012, the SQ has made more than 500 arrests related to child pornography.