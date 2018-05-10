Close to a dozen arrested in Quebec child porn bust
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) announced Thursday morning that eight men had been arrested on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography, and that officers were expecting to arrest three more by the end of the day.
The sting, launched three days ago, led to arrests in several regions across the province, including Québec City, Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, Mont-Tremblant, Val-Morin, Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Saint-Césaire, Donnacomma, Matane and Granby.
READ MORE: 6 Quebec students aged 12 to 14 arrested for alleged child porn offences
SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay specified that the individuals were not part of a ring.
“There’s no link between those people,” he said. “They’re from several parts of the province of Quebec.”
READ MORE: U.S. gymnastic team sports coach gets 60-year prison sentence for child porn
In an operation shared with the RCMP, Quebec City and Mont-Tremblant police, Tremblay said investigators found child pornography on the suspects’ hard drives.
The individuals are expected to appear in court later in the day Thursday or Friday and could face several charges.
Since 2012, the SQ has made more than 500 arrests related to child pornography.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.