Montreal police searching for potential victims of alleged child-luring scam

Montreal police are looking for potential victims of an alleged child-luring scam.

Juan Manuel Cano Mendez, 52, was arrested earlier this month and remains in custody. Police say he was charged with child luring and contacting minors to obtain sexual services on March 14.

According to police, Mendez had been in contact with at least 10 girls between the ages of 14 and 17.

He allegedly targeted teenagers who sought babysitting jobs online. Police say some of the alleged victims live on the island of Montreal and some reside in other areas of the province.

Investigators say they have reason to believe Mendez may have contacted more people.

They also say he went by the pseudonyms of Bruno Sarkovitz and Liam Elonn and allegedly used the following email addresses:

bruno.sarko@live.com

liam.elonn@gmail.com

liam.bigu@gmail.com

liam.orce@gmail.com

Police say Mendez drove a 2010 black Mazda 5 or a 2019 black Jeep Compass.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or to visit their local police station to file a formal complaint.