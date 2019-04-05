Old ammo, TNT safely neutralized in East Vancouver neighbourhood

Vancouver police dispatched their experts last night to an East Vancouver neighbourhood to safely dispose of some explosive material a resident had discovered in a storage locker.

At around 2 p.m. Thursday, the VPD were called to an apartment building on East 37th Avenue near Victoria Drive after someone cleaning out a deceased family member’s storage locker found a box of old ammunition and explosives.

The old ammo and TNT was taken to nearby Jones Park park where their Explosive Disposal Unit safely disposed of the items.

Victoria Drive from East 36th Avenue to East 41st Avenue was temporally closed to the public for a couple of hours while police carried out this operation.

Neighbours had been informed of this operation, and were at no time at risk.