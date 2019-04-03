Politics
April 3, 2019 8:54 am

‘How big a tax hike?’: Surrey Board of Trade wants to know cost of police move to municipal force

By Senior Reporter  CKNW
Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman says her members want to know what the tax hike would be to fund the police transition.

Pressure is mounting on Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum to get public input before finalizing the move away from the RCMP to a municipal police force.

Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman says she is disappointed that at Monday’s council meeting, the mayor shut down an attempt by Coun. Stephen Pettigrew to get that public consultation.

Huberman says many of her members want to know the bottom line — how big a tax hike will be needed to pay for the transition?

“I think the business community does have a stake when it comes to public safety, as do residents. But our organization is a business organization and requires that information on what this transition means, what the impact will be to the business community, and to the livability of our city.”

A city report on the transition goes to solicitor general Mike Farnworth later in April. He must approve the move.

Huberman says her board will meet with Farnworth soon, to discuss their concerns.

