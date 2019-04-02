UCP candidate in central Alberta comes under fire over anti-gay, anti-abortion comments

Alberta’s NDP is calling for the United Conservatives to fire candidate Mark Smith from the election for anti-gay and anti-abortion remarks they say he made in 2013.

The NDP made the accusation after an audio recording of Smith surfaced on social media.

In it, Smith is heard questioning how anyone who has an abortion could say it’s done out of love.

He also questions whether love among homosexuals is, in his words, “good love.”

NDP candidate Sarah Hoffman says Smith’s remarks are offensive and party leader Jason Kenney should fire him.

Smith says he wasn’t disparaging gay love, but was simply commenting on what people on TV were saying about it.

He says he is sorry if he offended anyone and is solidly behind the UPC platform that espouses equal rights for all.

Smith is running for re-election in the riding of Drayton Valley-Devon and has been the UCP caucus education critic.

Albertans got to the polls on April 16th.

