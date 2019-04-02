‘We’ll win or lose as a team’: Kingston Midget Ice Wolves ready for provincial championships

The Kingston AA Midget Ice Wolves hope to do some howling this weekend at the Ontario Women’s Hockey championship tournament, happening in Mississauga from April 4 to 7.

Chris Wyborn’s club defeated Cornwall to represent Eastern Ontario at the 24-team provincial event.

They’ve been placed in a pool with the North Bay Boltz, the Stoney Creek Sabres and the Lightning from Saugeen-Maitland.

“I’m just looking forward to some good competition,” said Lauren MacDonnell, the Ice Wolves captain.

The 16-year-old forward is also the team’s leading scorer. She affiliated this season with the Kingston Junior Ice Wolves, who finished in first place in the Provincial Women’s League. MacDonnell has already committed to play for the University of Toronto Blues in 2020-21.

“Don’t get me wrong — we’re going there to win,” added MacDonnell.

“We’re going there to gain some experience, but if we play as a team, good things are going to happen. We’re so proud to represent Kingston in this prestigious tournament. We’ll do our best, and hopefully qualify for the playoff round.”

Goaltending has played a key role in the team’s success this season, and that last line of defence rests with Emma Goodman.

“I have high hopes for us this weekend,” said Goodman.

“I think we’ll do really well as long as everybody brings their game to the ice. If our heads and hearts are in the game, we’ll do just fine. As for my job, it’s really nice to have a group of girls I can rely on. I know goaltending can win or lose games, but hockey is a team game and we’ll win or lose as a team. That’s been our motto all season long.”

Both MacDonnell and Goodman admitted that nerves could be a factor in the early going of the tournament, but hopefully with the drop of the puck, they’ll quickly go away.

Kingston’s first game on Thursday night at the Westwood Arena will be against North Bay.