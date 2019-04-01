Canada-wide warrant issued for Toronto man after violent armed kidnapping of 22-year-old

York Regional Police say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old man in connection with the violent armed kidnapping of a 22-year-old Chinese national in Markham last month.

Police said Wanzhen Lu was kidnapped on March 23 at around 6 p.m. in an underground condominium parking garage located at 15 Water Walk Dr. near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road.

Investigators said the victim was walking with a female friend when three men, one of whom was armed with a conductive energy weapon, exited a black Dodge Caravan and grabbed him.

READ MORE: Homeowner describes finding kidnapping victim Wanzhen Lu in Gravenhurst

Surveillance video from the building captured Lu being shocked multiple times with the stun gun and then forced into the van. Two days later the van was found, but four suspects were still wanted.

On Tuesday, Lu was found in Gravenhurst. Police said he walked up to a home on Doe Lake Road before 9 p.m. to ask for help. He was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, investigators said a warrant was issued for Toronto resident Abdullahi Adan. He is wanted for kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and assault. Police described Adan as being six-foot-two and having a heavier build. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a black jacket.

READ MORE: Victim kidnapped from Markham parking garage found safe in Gravenhurst: police

“The investigation is still ongoing. York Regional Police will continue to dedicate significant resources to find the additional suspects as they are still at large and are considered armed and dangerous,” the statement read.

“We strongly recommend that the suspects involved in this kidnapping seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.”

Police also said investigators are looking for three other male suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or if they are spotted to call 911.

UPDATE- WARRANT ISSUED FOR SUSPECT IN ARMED KIDNAPPING IN MARKHAM: A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for

Abdullahi ADAN, 37 of Toronto, believed to be suspect #3 involved in the armed kidnapping of a 22-year-old man from Markham. 3 other suspects still outstanding pic.twitter.com/Zmph43EGs5 — York Regional Police (@YRP) April 1, 2019