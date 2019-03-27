Suspects still at large after victim in Markham kidnapping found safe: police

Police are still on the hunt for four suspects wanted in connection with an alleged armed kidnapping of a 22-year-old Chinese national in Markham, Ont., who was found safe four days later in cottage country north of Toronto.

York Regional Police said Wanzhen Lu, who was abducted from his condo building on Saturday, was located in Gravenhurst shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the victim showed up at the front door of a residence on Doe Lake Road seeking help and the homeowner called police.

READ MORE: Victim kidnapped from Markham parking garage found safe in Gravenhurst: police

“He knocked on the door of the residence and a homeowner found him there and called police right away,” York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden said on Tuesday night.

Ontario Provincial Police attended the scene and identified the man as Lu. He was later taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

“We found Mr. Lu in good health, that was our number one priority,” Pattenden said.

READ MORE: Van used in violent Markham kidnapping found, victim and suspects still outstanding: police

Police said Lu was kidnapped on Saturday at around 6 p.m. in an underground condominium parking garage located at 15 Water Walk Dr. near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road.

Police said the victim was walking with a female friend when three men, one of whom was armed with a conductive energy weapon, exited a black Dodge Caravan and grabbed him.

Surveillance video from the building captured Lu being shocked multiple times with the stun gun and then forced into the van.

READ MORE: Chinese national, 22, still missing after ‘violent’ Markham kidnapping: police

On Monday, police said the van used in the incident was located in Toronto on Sunday night.

Authorities said on Tuesday that a 35-year-old man arrested as part of the investigation was released unconditionally and won’t face any charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police major crimes bureau immediately at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865.

UPDATE – ARMED KIDNAPPING IN MARKHAM – Wanzhen LU was located shortly before 9pm tonight in Gravenhurst. With assistance from @OPP_COMM_CR he was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The search continues for the 4 suspects who kidnapped Mr LU. Any info call 866-876-5423 x7865. pic.twitter.com/fpvVcqOMVy — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 27, 2019

— With a file from Nick Westoll