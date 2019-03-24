Photos released of men wanted in a “violent” armed kidnapping of Markham man: police

York Regional Police have released images of the three men and the description of a fourth wanted in connection to an armed kidnapping in Markham Saturday night.

Police said at around 6 p.m., 22-year-old Wanzhen Lu was kidnapped by three masked men and forced into a black Dodge Caravan in the underground parking garage of his condo building at 15 Water Walk Drive, near Highway 7 and Warden Avenue. The fourth suspect is said to be the driver.

Const. Andy Pattenden told media that Lu was walking with a female friend when the van pulled up behind them and three masked men, one armed with a Taser, exited the vehicle.

Police said they believe this incident was targeted as the female friend was left unharmed and other people were in the parking garage at the time.

The first suspect is described by officials as a masked male wearing blue pants and a black jacket.

The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, around 6’1″ and he was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket.

The third suspect is described as a heavier built male around 6’2″ with dark skin and was wearing dark blue jeans with a black jacket.

The fourth suspected is described as wearing a green/yellow jacket with the hood.

Pattenden said Lu, who is a Chinese national and student in Toronto, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white running shoes.

Police said the suspect’s van is a black 2008 to 2010 Dodge Caravan with the stolen plate CEAR350.

The building’s security operations manager told Global News that the building’s owners, Times Property Management, have cooperated with the police are are leaving it in their hands.

York police are asking anyone with information to call 866-876-5423 x7541.

— with files from Samantha Berdini