Arrest made in armed Markham kidnapping of Chinese national, victim still missing: York police

York Regional Police say a 35-year-old Toronto man has been arrested in connection with the armed kidnapping of a 22-year-old Chinese national in Markham, Ont., who still remains missing.

Police said the suspect, who they say was involved in the abduction of Wanzhen Lu, was apprehended Tuesday morning.

“We’re very concerned for Mr. Lu’s well-being. The arrest has been made but we have not yet located Mr. Lu,” Const. Andy Pattenden said.

Authorities said Lu was kidnapped on March 23 around 6 p.m. in an underground condominium parking garage located at 15 Water Walk Drive near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road.

Police said the victim was walking with a female friend when three men, one of whom was armed with a conductive energy weapon, exited a black Dodge Caravan and grabbed him.

Surveillance video from the building captured Lu being shocked multiple times with the stun gun and then forced into the van.

“Investigators have not heard anything from the suspects. A demand has not been made so we don’t have that at this point in time,” Pattenden said.

On Monday, police said the van used in the incident was located in Toronto on Sunday night.

Authorities said the suspect’s name will not be released at this time and no charges have yet been laid.

Police said they are searching for three other suspects involved in the alleged kidnapping.

“As the person under arrest has not been charged, but if he is charged then we can give out some further information. We really want people to focus on the suspects now, what they are wearing,” Pattenden said.

“We also know the suspects seem to be watching and knowing what’s going on and our message right now is very clear, the time is now to let Mr. Lu go unharmed and to seek legal counsel and turn yourself in.”

Officials said Lu’s friend was traumatized by the attack, but was uninjured. She went to security who called the police.

Lu, whose English name is Peter, was studying at a Toronto school. His family has flown in from China to assist with the investigation.

Police said the homicide and missing person unit is leading the investigation.

“We have received a ton of tips and our investigators are working through every one of them,” Pattenden said.

“We’re working with every neighbouring police service in the GTA, as well as Canada Border Services, we’re working with whoever we need to work with in order to find Mr. Lu.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police Major Crimes Bureau immediately at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865.

— With a file from Katherine Aylesworth