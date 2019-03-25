Van in Markham kidnapping found, victims and suspects still outstanding: Police

York Regional Police say investigators have found the van used in the violent kidnapping of a Chinese national from a Markham parking garage Saturday evening.

Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters Monday afternoon that the black wheelchair accessible van used in the abduction of 22-year-old Wanzhen Lu was located in Toronto Sunday night.

UPDATE – ARMED KIDNAPPING IN MARKHAM – Thanks to tips from the public, the black Dodge Caravan that was used in the kidnapping of 22yr-old Wanzhen LU has been located in Toronto. The investigation is ongoing. Call 866-876-5423 x7865 with any tips on Mr. LU's whereabouts. — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 25, 2019

READ MORE: Chinese national, 22, still missing after ‘violent’ Markham kidnapping: police

Pattenden said the licence plate (CEAR350) on the van, which was stolen in Peel Region in early March, was not recovered.

Police said they still do not know the motive behind the attack and have yet to hear from the kidnappers or victim.

Pattenden said Lu was walking with a female friend around 6 p.m. at a Water Walk Drive condo when a van pulled up behind them. He said surveillance video captured suspects shocking and shocked Lu multiple times with a stun gun.

READ MORE: Man forced into van, kidnapped by three masked men in Markham: police

Officals said Lu’s friend was traumatized by the attack, but uninjured. She went to security who called the police.

Lu, whose English name is Peter, was studying at a Toronto school. His family is flying in from China to assist with the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7541.

ARMED KIDNAPPING UPDATE – 22yr-old Wanzhen LU was kidnapped just before 6pm yesterday from 15 Water Walk Dr, Markham. If you spot this wheelchair accessible Dodge Caravan with stolen plate:CEAR350 call 9-1-1 immediately. Click the link for more info –> https://t.co/vZdrW5pWgW pic.twitter.com/ffnqGH3lEw — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 24, 2019