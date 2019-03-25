Van in Markham kidnapping found, victims and suspects still outstanding: Police
York Regional Police say investigators have found the van used in the violent kidnapping of a Chinese national from a Markham parking garage Saturday evening.
Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters Monday afternoon that the black wheelchair accessible van used in the abduction of 22-year-old Wanzhen Lu was located in Toronto Sunday night.
Pattenden said the licence plate (CEAR350) on the van, which was stolen in Peel Region in early March, was not recovered.
Police said they still do not know the motive behind the attack and have yet to hear from the kidnappers or victim.
Pattenden said Lu was walking with a female friend around 6 p.m. at a Water Walk Drive condo when a van pulled up behind them. He said surveillance video captured suspects shocking and shocked Lu multiple times with a stun gun.
Officals said Lu’s friend was traumatized by the attack, but uninjured. She went to security who called the police.
Lu, whose English name is Peter, was studying at a Toronto school. His family is flying in from China to assist with the investigation.
Police ask anyone with information to call 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7541.
