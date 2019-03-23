Man forced into van, kidnapped by three masked men in Markham: police
York Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the victim of an armed kidnapping Saturday night.
Police said at around 6 p.m., 22-year-old Wanzhen Lu was kidnapped from an underground parking garage at 15 Water Walk Drive, near Highway 7 and Warden Avenue.
Officers said Lu was forced into a van by three masked men and that one of them was armed with a Taser.
York police representative Andy Pattenden told Global News that Lu was with a friend at the time of the kidnapping, and that the friend was left untouched.
Police said the suspect’s van is a black Dodge Caravan with the stolen plate CEAR350.
York police are asking anyone with information to call 866-876-5423 x7541.
