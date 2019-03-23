Crime
March 23, 2019 9:41 pm

Man forced into van, kidnapped by three masked men in Markham: police

York Regional police searching for missing man Wanzen Lu, following an armed kidnapping in Markham

York Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the victim of an armed kidnapping Saturday night.

Police said at around 6 p.m., 22-year-old Wanzhen Lu was kidnapped from an underground parking garage at 15 Water Walk Drive, near Highway 7 and Warden Avenue.

Officers said Lu was forced into a van by three masked men and that one of them was armed with a Taser.

York police representative Andy Pattenden told Global News that Lu was with a friend at the time of the kidnapping, and that the friend was left untouched.

Police said the suspect’s van is a black Dodge Caravan with the stolen plate CEAR350.

York police are asking anyone with information to call 866-876-5423 x7541.

