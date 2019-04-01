Man facing indecent act, theft charges after multiple trespassing incidents at Halifax hospital

Police in Halifax have arrested and charged a man in relation to a number of alleged indecent acts and thefts that took place at the QEII’s Victoria General hospital site.

The man was spotted multiple times on hospital property and was ultimately arrested at 1 a.m. on March 31, according to police.

Global News first reported on the incidents last week.

Multiple sources told Global News that a man was allegedly inside the hospital late at night dressed in a surgical mask and lab coat and wearing a stethoscope.

The sources say the man entered at least one patient’s room and claimed he was her doctor. The man abruptly left the room when the patient alerted the nursing desk, according to those sources.

Police say they were first called on March 4 at around 11:15 a.m. to the Halifax Infirmary on Robie Street, where a woman had reported an indecent act.

Police were unable to find a suspect.

In the early hours of March 23, police once again received a report from the hospital’s Centennial Building on South Park Street. Officers arrested a 49-year-old man for public intoxication. According to police, he was charged with theft and “released on conditions to remain away from the QEII Health Sciences Centre unless for medical attention.”

Police later found out the suspect had also allegedly committed an indecent act on March 23 at the Bethune Building on South Park Street.

Global News first reported on the incidents on March 28. On March 29, the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) issued a memo to staff to warn them of “unwanted visitors.”

The NSHA confirmed with Global News that a bag containing personal property, including a small kitchen knife, was found during one of the alleged incidents.

In response, the NSHA said that they have security on site 24 hours a day and that personnel make regular rounds.

Shannon David McInnis, 49, was ultimately arrested on March 31 on hospital property. He faces two counts of committing an indecent act, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, committing an offence with his face masked, coloured or disguised, breach of an undertaking and four counts of breach of recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday to face the charges.

In addition, McInnis is also charged with committing an indecent act and breach of an undertaking in relation to events that allegedly took place on March 29 at Sock It To Ya, a sock store on Doyle Street in downtown Halifax.

He is also charged with theft under $5,000, possession under $5,000 and two counts of breach of an undertaking in relation to an alleged incident at the Barrington Street NSLC outlet.

—With files from Alexa MacLean and Graeme Benjamin