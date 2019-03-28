Nova Scotia Health Authority investigating ‘disturbing’ trespassing incidents at Victoria General

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is ‘disturbed’ by recent incidents involving people trespassing at the QEII’s Victoria General Hospital.

Multiple sources have told Global News that a man allegedly ended up on a hospital floor late at night, claiming to be a doctor.

He allegedly ended up at the Victoria General site dressed in a surgical mask, lab coat and wearing a stethoscope. Sources say he reportedly entered a patient’s room claiming to be their doctor and abruptly left the room when the patient alerted the nursing desk.

“We’re disturbed by these incidents and the concern they have caused for our patients and staff. While we investigate details of what occurred, we have increased our usual security presence at the site,” NSHA spokesperson Carla Adams wrote in an email statement.

Halifax Regional Police have confirmed a man was arrested shortly after midnight on March 23.

“Officers did locate a male. A 49-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication at the time and he’s since been charged with theft and possession of stolen property,” said Halifax police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod.

Const. MacLeod wouldn’t provide the name of the male but says he was released the same day and is due to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date. Const. MacLeod adds it was hospital staff who called police on March 23.

NSHA says another incident occurred on the VG site Wednesday night, but police aren’t able to confirm if it was the same man involved.

“We did receive a report of an unwanted person there as well who left behind some property. We were unable to locate the person at that time,” Const. MacLeod said.

NSHA says the safety of all personnel on hospital sites is paramount and that restricting access to the sites involves considering the rights of patients.

“Restricting access to the facilities must be done in balance with our family presence approach to care. It’s important that patients have the support they need, when they need it, from the people who are most important to them,” Adams said.

Security is on site 24 hours a day and makes regular rounds, according to the health authority.

— With files from Graeme Benjamin