Premier announcing new Halifax cancer centre as part of QEII Health Sciences Centre redevelopment

The provincial government will announce a new cancer care centre in Halifax this morning, as part of the massive redevelopment of Nova Scotia’s largest hospital complex, the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Nova Scotia Health Authority president and CEO Janet Knox are scheduled to provide an update on changes at 11 a.m.

A government source familiar with the details tells The Canadian Press the announcement will discuss specific services that will be offered at the new Bayers Lake clinic and the outpatient clinic at the Halifax Infirmary.

A significant change will see cancer services shifted from the Dickson Building at the Victoria General Hospital site to the Halifax Infirmary, a move aimed at eliminating patient transfers between the two sites which are just over a kilometre apart.

The overall project includes renovation work at the Dartmouth General Hospital, renovations and the expansion of the Halifax Infirmary, new and renovated operating rooms at Hants Community Hospital in Windsor, and the construction of a new community outpatient centre in Bayers Lake.

The project’s goal is to move services out of the existing Centennial and Victoria buildings on the Victoria General site in Halifax to prepare for their eventual closure.