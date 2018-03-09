Canada
Province unveils $32-million modernization for Halifax Infirmary

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Health Minister Randy Delorey made the announcement on Friday.

The Nova Scotia government says $32.2 million in upgrades will add new surgical technology to the Halifax Infirmary.

The modernizations were announced Friday as part of the massive redevelopment of the various campuses of the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

Health Minister Randy Delorey said the upgrades will mean less-invasive care and quicker recovery.

The province says the fifth floor will get Atlantic Canada’s first hybrid operating room, with “advanced imaging equipment used during the most complex surgeries.”

The third floor will get two new interventional suites, “designed to equip physicians with the tools to perform image-guided procedures such as removing a blood clot in a patient experiencing a stroke.”

The government says construction is expected to start this summer, and planning is underway for a larger expansion of the Infirmary site.

