Nova Scotia Nurses’ Union raises alarm on emergency room overcrowding

The Nova Scotia Nurses’ Union is raising the alarm about higher-than-normal overcrowding in hospital emergency rooms, saying the pressure is making it difficult to retain nurses.

The union says a recent survey of its membership found that 77 per cent of ER nurses are not optimistic about the state of emergency departments in Nova Scotia.

Union president Janet Hazelton says the main causes of the overcrowding are a lack of beds, struggles with the flow of patients, and staffing shortages.

Hazelton says there is an immediate need for more nurses, especially in rural areas and in hospital emergency rooms.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Randy Delorey was in Sydney today, where he announced a request for proposals for the design of the expansion of the emergency department at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital will be issued this week.

Delorey has said the expansion is aimed at alleviating chronic overcrowding and staffing shortages at hospitals in the Sydney area.

The government has already approved $8.1 million for the redevelopment project, which will go toward completing the early design phase.