Man seriously injured in ‘unprovoked’ attack in Jasper: RCMP

Jasper RCMP are searching for a suspect after a man was seriously injured in what Mounties said was an unprovoked attack early Saturday morning in the Alberta resort town.

The reported attack happened around 12:30 a.m. outside the Royal Canadian Legion in Jasper.

Police and EMS arrived to find a 36-year-old man suffering from serious facial injuries after being severely assaulted outside the Legion, according to authorities.

READ MORE: Spruce Grove man charged in connection with Jasper bar brawl

Police said multiple witnesses said an unknown man allegedly hit the victim in the face with a glass and then proceeded to throw the victim to the ground and repeatedly kick him while he was down.

The alleged suspect then fled the scene after bystanders pulled him away from the victim, Mounties said.

RCMP believe the attack was unprovoked and was not the result of a previous altercation between the victim and the suspect.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Legion’s Facebook page, musical jam nights are held every Friday evening at the hall. It’s not known if the victim or the suspect were attending the event.

READ MORE: Jasper RCMP officer assaulted while breaking up bar brawl

Police are looking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. He is described as a well-built man, about six-feet tall, and between 20 and 30 years old.

Police said he was bald and had a scruffy beard. The suspect was wearing a light grey hoodie, black peacoat, blue jeans and work boots, RCMP said.

Anyone who may have information on the suspect is asked to contact the Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4421, or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers.