Spruce Grove man charged in connection with Jasper bar brawl

A Spruce Grove man has been charged in connection with a bar fight in Jasper, Alta., that left another man with serious facial injuries.

On Jan. 27 at 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a call from bouncers at the Athabasca Hotel nightclub about a multi-person fight.

Once on scene, police broke it up and arrested two suspects, one of whom resisted arrest and assaulted an officer, RCMP said.

At the time, the two men were both charged with assault, among other things.

A Jasper man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a glass was smashed on his head, police said.

On Sunday, RCMP said Chance David Arndt, 26, of Spruce Grove, was arrested on March 18 and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Arndt is scheduled to appear in Jasper Provincial Court on April 11.