Vancouver hit-and-run sends elderly woman to hospital

A woman in her 70s has been sent to hospital after getting hit by a car that fled the scene in South Vancouver on Sunday, police say.

Vancouver police said the hit-and-run happened just before 1 p.m. while the woman was crossing S.E. Marine Drive at Victoria Drive.

The woman was in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a silver-coloured minivan travelling west on S.E. Marine Drive, police said. The driver did not stop and left the area, according to police.

Witnesses came to the woman’s aid and stayed with her until paramedics arrived. The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say officers located what they believe to be the silver minivan parked and abandoned in New Westminster a short time later.

Victoria Drive is closed in both directions around the scene, as are two of the three westbound lanes on S.E. Marine Drive. Police say the roads could be reopened by early evening.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run, has information on the driver of the minivan or has dashcam footage is asked to contact police.