New York Islanders scores twice in final two minutes to knock off Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets wasted a two-goal third period lead as they lost for the third time in their last four games.

The New York Islanders scored three unanswered goals in the third period in a 5-4 victory over the Jets on Thursday at Bell MTS Place.

The Jets appeared to have complete control of the game with both a 3-1 lead and a 4-2 advantage. But the Isles scored three straight times, including a pair of goals in the final two minutes to sink the Jets.

“We got a little loopy, a little careless,” Jets captain Blake Wheeler said.

“And yeah, they were able to capitalize. They tie the game – we got to be mature enough to shut the game down, and get a point and try to battle it out in overtime or a shootout. We’ve done it a few times now, so that’s something we can learn from.”

Wheeler later clarified that “careless” was a poor choice of words, but either way, it was a strong start, but a poor finish from a team battling for first place in the division.

“At 3-1 we turn the puck over inside the line, we’re in the middle of a line change, and we got too many men on the ice back-to-back games, and it’s in the net,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

“We’ve taken a game that we had complete control of, and invited them back in.”

Adam Lowry and Brandon Tanev both had three-point nights for the Jets. Lowry had two goals and one assist, while Tanev had a goal and a couple helpers. Mark Scheifele also found the net in the loss. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 38 shots as the Jets were outshot 43-36.

Jordan Eberle scored twice, and added one assist for New York in the win. Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee, and Casey Cizikas also scored for the Isles. Dauphin’s Ryan Pulock recorded three assists.

Robin Lehner made 32 stops between the pipes for New York.

The Jets opened the scoring just 13 seconds into the game and had a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes. But the Isles outshot the Jets 20-8 in the second period, and only got stronger from there.

“Good start, bad finish,” Lowry said. “It’s frustrating when we score that goal to go up 4-2, and seem like we’re in a pretty good spot, and then we give up that goal quickly after, and then two in the last two minutes.”

With the loss the Jets remain two points up on Nashville for top spot in the division, but now they both have only five games remaining.

It took the Jets just 13 seconds to open the scoring. Tanev’s centring pass deflected in off the skate of Lowry. After a quick video review, the goal was allowed to stand. Lowry’s 10th goal of the season was also assisted by Nathan Beaulieu, and the Jets had an early lead.

The Jets extended their lead near the midway point of the opening period. Jacob Trouba’s point shot was tipped in by Lowry for his second goal of the game and 11th of the season. Tanev recorded another assist and it was a two-goal Jets lead.

The Islanders got one goal back just four minutes later. A streaking Barzal skated into the slot, and fired the puck past Hellebuyck. Eberle had the only assist on Barzal’s 18th goal of the campaign.

Just over three minutes into the middle frame the Jets restored the two-goal advantage. Beaulieu left the puck for Tanev, and he fired a shot past Lehner. Lowry also had an assist for his third point of the night, and Tanev’s 14th had the Jets up 3-1.

But once again the Isles answered right back. After the Jets took a too many men on the ice penalty, Pulock blasted it from the point, and Lee tipped the puck past Hellebuyck for his 28th. Josh Bailey picked up an assist, and it was a one-goal game after two periods.

The Jets scored an insurance marker on the powerplay seven minutes into the third period. Trouba ripped it from the blueline, and Scheifele re-directed the puck past Lehner. The marker gave Scheifele a career-best 36 goals this season. Wheeler also earned an assist.

New York climbed back to within one only 63 seconds later though. Hellebuyck made the save on Pulock, but Eberle was right there to send in the rebound for his 16th. Adam Pelech had the secondary assist as the Isles made it 4-3.

With less than two minutes left in regulation, a deflected puck squeezed past Hellebuyck, and Cizikas was there for the tap in to tie the game at four apiece.

Only 33 seconds after that, Eberle took the pass in the slot, and fired the puck in for the go ahead goal, and the eventual game winner.

Before puck drop, the Jets announced two of their year-end awards. Forward Bryan Little was named the winner of the Community Service Award, while defenceman Josh Morrissey was presented the Dan Snyder Memorial Award for perseverance, dedication and hard work without reward or recognition.

The Jets will close out the homestand with their final home game of the regular season on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.