‘Feeling good’: Dustin Byfuglien nearing return to Winnipeg Jets’ lineup

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien celebrated his 34th birthday by being a full participant in practice for the first time in well over a month.

“Feeling good,” Byfuglien told reporters after Wednesday’s practice.

“The frustrating part is not being able to put on skates, and get out there, and even feel the puck. But I’m over that now, and just anxious to get back in the game.”

“We had some 2-on-2 work, and 3-on-3 work which provides some contact, and some tight turning,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “And he looks the way he normally would, right – didn’t look any different.”

It’s been a difficult stretch for the big blueliner as he’s missed 33 of their previous 38 games, including their last 18 in a row.

“It’s not easy,” Byfuglien said. “You just got to take it as it comes, and just day-by-day, just work on getting healthy, and getting ready for this last stretch.”

Byfuglien first injured his ankle at the end of December. He returned to play five games in February before getting hurt again.

“Same side, but total different injury,” he said. “After all those years, it finally caught up.”

Byfuglien’s teammates were just as happy to see number 33 back in a full-contact jersey.

“It’s huge cause he brings such a good presence on the ice, and he can really shut things down,” Connor Hellebuyck said. “And he brings a lighter mood to the locker room too. He’s a voice in here and it’s good to have him back.”

But according to the head coach, it’s unlikely Byfuglien will be back in the lineup when the Jets host the visiting New York Islanders on Thursday.

“We’ll take a look and see how he’s feeling tomorrow,” Maurice said. “I don’t have him in the lineup for tomorrow night. And then we’ll get another good one in the next day, and then see where he’s at.”

As for who will be coming out of the lineup when Byfuglien returns, Maurice was keeping that close to his vest.

“I would be announcing a guy coming out of the lineup that’s playing in the lineup tomorrow night,” Maurice said. “I wouldn’t want to hear that. So we’ll just hang onto it, especially if he gets a hat trick.”

