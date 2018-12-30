Sports
December 30, 2018 3:47 pm
Updated: December 30, 2018 3:50 pm

Jets’ Byfuglien sidelined for a month with lower-body injury

By Staff The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien (33) during an NHL game between Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ont.

Photo by Daniel Lea/CSM/REX/Shutterstock
Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice says defenceman Dustin Byfuglien will be “out for a while” after leaving Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury in the third period.

Maurice, speaking to reporters on Sunday, said Byfuglien will not need surgery but likely will not play until after the all-star break at the end of January.

Byfuglien went to the dressing room midway through the third period of Winnipeg’s 3-1 home loss against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon. The 33-year-old appeared to hurt his leg when he and Wild forward Luke Kunin collided along the boards.

Maurice wouldn’t specify if the injury was to Byfuglien’s ankle or knee, instead calling it a “lower-body” injury.

Byfuglien leads all Jets defencemen with 29 points, including four goals. Winnipeg leads the Western Conference with a 24-12-2 record.

Maurice said Joe Morrow, who hasn’t played since Nov. 27, will slide back into the lineup against Edmonton on Monday night.

This will be the third stretch of games Byfuglien has missed this season. He sat out two with an upper-body injury in October and four in November with a concussion.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

