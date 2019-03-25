Jets winger Connor nets NHL First Star of the Week honours
Winnipeg Jets left winger Kyle Connor has been recognized by the National Hockey League as its first star for the week ending March 24.
The 22-year-old American led the NHL with eight points – five goals and three assists – in only four games, including his first-ever NHL hat trick against the Nashville Predators March 23.
Connor currently sits third in points on the Central Division-leading Jets, behind all-stars Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele.
This year marks Connor’s second consecutive season with 30 goals or more, and the first time he’s hit the 60-point mark in his three-year career.
The playoff-bound Jets next see action Monday night at Bell MTS Place against the Dallas Stars.
