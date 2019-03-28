Dmitry Kulikov named Winnipeg Jets’ Masterton nominee

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dmitry Kulikov was selected as the team’s nominee for this year’s Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The 28-year-old is one of 31 candidates for the award which is given out annually to a player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

Kulikov has had to overcome numerous injuries since joining the Jets in 2017. He missed 20 regular season games, and 16 playoff contests last season. He eventually underwent off-season back surgery. After a lengthy rehab over the summer, he returned to the lineup Oct. 14 and has appeared in 51 games this season.

The nomination was voted on by the Winnipeg chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association. The winner will be announced at the annual NHL Awards ceremony in Las Vegas this June.

Tyler Myers was the Jets’ nominee last season.

The trophy is given in memory of Bill Masterton, a Minnesota North Stars player who died Jan. 15, 1968, after being injured on the ice during an NHL game.

2019 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Nominees (Announced so far)

Anaheim Ducks: Patrick Eaves, F

Arizona Coyotes: Michael Grabner, F

Boston Bruins: Zdeno Chara, D

Buffalo Sabres: Jason Pominville, F

Carolina Hurricanes: Curtis McElhinney, G

Chicago Blackhawks: Corey Crawford, G

Dallas Stars: Taylor Fedun, D

Detroit Red Wings: Niklas Kronwall, D

Edmonton Oilers: Andrej Sekera, D

Florida Panthers: Derek MacKenzie, F

Los Angeles Kings: Jack Campbell, G

Montreal Canadiens: Andrew Shaw, F

Nashville Predators: Rocco Grimaldi, F

New Jersey Devils: Cory Schneider, G

New York Islanders: Robin Lehner, G

New York Rangers: Brendan Smith, D

Ottawa Senators: Jean-Gabriel Pageau, F

Philadelphia Flyers: Brian Elliott, G

Pittsburgh Penguins: Matt Cullen, F

St. Louis Blues: Jay Bouwmeester, D

San Jose Sharks: Joe Thornton, F

Toronto Maple Leafs: Tyler Ennis, F

Vancouver Canucks: Jacob Markstrom, G

Vegas Golden Knights: Ryan Carpenter, F

Washington Capitals: Brooks Orpik, D

Winnipeg Jets: Dmitry Kulikov, D

-With files from The Canadian Press