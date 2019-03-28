Town of Collingwood council approves 2019 capital and operating budget

At a meeting Monday evening, members of Collingwood town council approved the 2019 operating and capital budget.

According to a news release issued by the town, an operating budget of $60.1 million and a $32.9-million capital budget were approved.

The 2019 budget also includes a tax rate increase of 1.12 per cent on the municipal portion of the tax bill.

The town says the tax hike works out to be an increase of approximately $25 for the average residential property assessment of $314,595.

“We are taking advantage of competitive pricing to accomplish important capital work, while still keeping the tax burden to a minimum,” said Marjory Leonard, treasurer for the town of Collingwood, in the release.

Some of the highlights of the 2019 budget include:

$1.1 million for Lockhart and Hurontario Street intersection turning lanes

$560,000 for transit bus replacement

$4.3 million for the Stewart Road reservoir

$3.6 million for Black Ash pumping station upgrade

$200,000 for the design phase of Sunset Point Enviropark replacement

$320,000 for the Harbourview Park splash pad

$250,000 for Town Hall refurbishment

“As our municipality grows, this budget is putting the needs of our residents first. The Town continues to dedicate significant funding to infrastructure upgrades and customer service enhancements,” said Collingwood mayor Brian Saunderson in the release.

“I would like to thank our staff for their hard work on this budget and for moving us forward on a fiscally responsible path.”