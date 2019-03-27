Town of Wasaga Beach council approves 2019 budget

At a meeting Tuesday evening, members of Wasaga Beach council approved the 2019 budget.

According to a press release issued by the town, the total operating and capital budget is $64 million, an increase of $9 million over the 2018 budget.

The town says the total budget for operating expenditures is $40.1 million and includes funds for the hiring of additional staff in strategic areas across multiple departments.

The budget for capital expenditures has been approved at $23.8 million, with $10.6 million allotted for roads and bridges.

“It is my belief that the 2019 budget represents a responsible and prudent use of public funds,” Wasaga Beach Mayor Nina Bifolchi said in the release. “We have done our utmost to ensure we are tackling projects that matter to the residents of our community. We are investing in all areas of our town and I am proud to say that we are moving Wasaga Beach forward.”

Highlights of the 2019 budget include:

$3,203,500 for Main Street bridge rehabilitation

$2,837,270 for Veterans Way geometrics

$1,494,010 for Ramblewood Drive urbanization

$1,800,000 for the design of a new arena

$1,000,000 for the design of a new library

$551,000 for 58th Street sidewalk construction

$550,000 for a new fire rescue truck

$528,290 for fuel management system

$235,000 for pedestrian bridges

$150,000 for tennis court reconstruction

$108,000 for repairs and maintenance of beachfront properties

$57,000 for road extension and Columbarium.

The 2019 budget includes a tax rate increase of 2.91 per cent on the municipal portion of the tax bill.

The town says the tax hike works out to be an annual increase of $51.92 for 2019, based on an average assessed home in Wasaga Beach.

“As members of council, we strive to enhance and improve services for the people that live here,” Bifolchi said. “We have to balance this with the responsible use of tax dollars. And part of doing that means prioritizing the right community projects. I believe that for 2019 we have struck the right balance.”