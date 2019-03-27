Economy
March 27, 2019 6:16 pm

Hundreds of Peterborough public-sector employees make 2018 Sunshine List

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Ontario has released its list of 2018 salaries for public-sector employees.

Global News file
A A

On Tuesday, Ontario released its public-sector salary disclosure list. Dubbed the Sunshine List, it included 19,000 individuals who earned $100,000 or more.

Dr. Peter McLaughlin, president and CEO of Peterborough Regional Health Centre, was once again the highest-earning public-sector employee in the City of Peterborough for 2018.

READ MORE: Head of Ontario Power Generation tops province’s annual Sunshine List

McLaughlin earned $379,999.91 in 2018, along with $12,000 in taxable benefits.

He was among 131 employees at the Peterborough hospital who earned more than $100,000.

Other top earners at PRHC included (salary, taxable benefits):

  • Nancy Martin-Ronson, vice-president, chief information officer and chief nursing executive: $239,000.17 ($2,288.04)
  • Brenda Weir, vice-president: $230,000.18 ($2,288.04)
  • Matthew Snyder, associate vice-president and chief human resources officer:  $215,000.06 ($2,213)

WATCH: Gender pay gap persists in Canada


Story continues below

A total of 242 municipal employees also made the Sunshine List.

The top-earning municipal employee last year was Peterborough Police Service Deputy Chief Tim Farquharson, who earned $190,395.28, with $10,538.78 in taxable benefits.

READ MORE: Deputy police chief’s street stint raises thousands for Peterborough emergency shelters

Former police chief Murray Rodd, who retired on June 30, earned $126,935.04 with $11,604.25 in taxable benefits. Rodd’s replacement, Scott Gilbert, earned $110,010.16 with $7,424.93 in taxable benefits when he began on July 1.

Other top earners with the city included (salary, taxable benefits):

  • Sandra Clancy, City of Peterborough CAO: $185,925.10 ($9,852.29)
  • Allan Seabrooke, City of Peterborough commissioner, community services; former City of Peterborough CAO: $181,557.74 ($14,803.84)
  • Wayne Jackson, former City of Peterborough commissioner of infrastructure and planning services: $172,275.50 ($932.00)
  • Lynne Buehler, Peterborough Police Service inspector, support services division: $168,466.48 ($887.64)
  • Dan Smith, Peterborough Police Service inspector, operations division: $168,466.48 ($887.64)
  • Shaun McClintock, Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief: $159,444.26 ($726.26)
  • Jeffrey C. Humble, City of Peterborough director, planning and development services: $157,359.02 ($865.54)
  • John F. Ogrodnik, Peterborough Police Service staff sergeant: $150,103.10 ($725.40)
  • Chris Snetsinger, Peterborough Fire Services fire chief: $149,689.54 ($3,902.46)
  • Don Broersma, Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief: $147,480.28 ($710.92)
  • Jeff Guest, Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief: $147,476.54 ($728.26)

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lakes employees on the Sunshine List in 2018

At Peterborough Public Health, medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra earned $277,659.20 with $23,130.85 in taxable benefits — the highest among seven public health employees on the Sunshine List.

Among the post-secondary institutions in Peterborough, 189 employees at Sir Sandford Fleming College earned $100,000 or more, including:

  • Tony Tilly, former president: $222,783.32 ($106.20).
  • Brenda Pander-Scott, executive director, international: $201,536.82 ($288.42)
  • Brian Baker, vice-president, corporate services: $180,549.96 ($257.90)
  • Sonia Crook, vice-president, human resources and student services: $167,307.55 ($97.60)
  • Brent Wootton, vice-president, applied research and innovation: $163,474.35 ($277.47)
  • Roger Fitch, chief information officer: $158,987.56 ($276,45)

At Trent University, 249 employees topped $100,000 or more in 2018, including:

  • Leo Groarke, president and vice-chancellor: $305,000.04 ($24,247.80)
  • Steven Pillar, vice-president, finance and administration: $240,000.00 ($9,856.55)
  • Jacqueline Muldoon, provost and vice-president academic: $240,000.00 ($234.94)
  • Julie Davis, vice-president, advancement and external relations: $204,999.96 ($9,890.48).
  • R.J. Neil Emery, vice-president, research and innovation: $204,999.96 ($248.86)
  • Mark Neufeld, professor: $200,608.92 ($35.73)

WATCH (March 20, 2019): Trent University students walk out to protest OSAP changes

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
$100K
City of Peterborough
city of peterborough salaries
how much do city of peterborough employees make
Ontario
Ontario sunshine list
Peterborough Police Service
Peterborough Sunshine List
PRHC
public sector salary discourse
sunshine list
Sunshine list 2018

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.