Hundreds of Peterborough public-sector employees make 2018 Sunshine List

On Tuesday, Ontario released its public-sector salary disclosure list. Dubbed the Sunshine List, it included 19,000 individuals who earned $100,000 or more.

Dr. Peter McLaughlin, president and CEO of Peterborough Regional Health Centre, was once again the highest-earning public-sector employee in the City of Peterborough for 2018.

McLaughlin earned $379,999.91 in 2018, along with $12,000 in taxable benefits.

He was among 131 employees at the Peterborough hospital who earned more than $100,000.

Other top earners at PRHC included (salary, taxable benefits):

Nancy Martin-Ronson, vice-president, chief information officer and chief nursing executive: $239,000.17 ($2,288.04)

Brenda Weir, vice-president: $230,000.18 ($2,288.04)

Matthew Snyder, associate vice-president and chief human resources officer: $215,000.06 ($2,213)

A total of 242 municipal employees also made the Sunshine List.

The top-earning municipal employee last year was Peterborough Police Service Deputy Chief Tim Farquharson, who earned $190,395.28, with $10,538.78 in taxable benefits.

Former police chief Murray Rodd, who retired on June 30, earned $126,935.04 with $11,604.25 in taxable benefits. Rodd’s replacement, Scott Gilbert, earned $110,010.16 with $7,424.93 in taxable benefits when he began on July 1.

Other top earners with the city included (salary, taxable benefits):

Sandra Clancy, City of Peterborough CAO: $185,925.10 ($9,852.29)

Allan Seabrooke, City of Peterborough commissioner, community services; former City of Peterborough CAO: $181,557.74 ($14,803.84)

Wayne Jackson, former City of Peterborough commissioner of infrastructure and planning services: $172,275.50 ($932.00)

Lynne Buehler, Peterborough Police Service inspector, support services division: $168,466.48 ($887.64)

Dan Smith, Peterborough Police Service inspector, operations division: $168,466.48 ($887.64)

Shaun McClintock, Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief: $159,444.26 ($726.26)

Jeffrey C. Humble, City of Peterborough director, planning and development services: $157,359.02 ($865.54)

John F. Ogrodnik, Peterborough Police Service staff sergeant: $150,103.10 ($725.40)

Chris Snetsinger, Peterborough Fire Services fire chief: $149,689.54 ($3,902.46)

Don Broersma, Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief: $147,480.28 ($710.92)

Jeff Guest, Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief: $147,476.54 ($728.26)

At Peterborough Public Health, medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra earned $277,659.20 with $23,130.85 in taxable benefits — the highest among seven public health employees on the Sunshine List.

Among the post-secondary institutions in Peterborough, 189 employees at Sir Sandford Fleming College earned $100,000 or more, including:

Tony Tilly, former president: $222,783.32 ($106.20).

Brenda Pander-Scott, executive director, international: $201,536.82 ($288.42)

Brian Baker, vice-president, corporate services: $180,549.96 ($257.90)

Sonia Crook, vice-president, human resources and student services: $167,307.55 ($97.60)

Brent Wootton, vice-president, applied research and innovation: $163,474.35 ($277.47)

Roger Fitch, chief information officer: $158,987.56 ($276,45)

At Trent University, 249 employees topped $100,000 or more in 2018, including:

Leo Groarke, president and vice-chancellor: $305,000.04 ($24,247.80)

Steven Pillar, vice-president, finance and administration: $240,000.00 ($9,856.55)

Jacqueline Muldoon, provost and vice-president academic: $240,000.00 ($234.94)

Julie Davis, vice-president, advancement and external relations: $204,999.96 ($9,890.48).

R.J. Neil Emery, vice-president, research and innovation: $204,999.96 ($248.86)

Mark Neufeld, professor: $200,608.92 ($35.73)

