Deputy police chief’s street stint raises thousands for Peterborough emergency shelters

Deputy Peterborough police chief Tim Farquharson’s 12-hour venture on city streets raised $10,392 for Peterborough’s three emergency shelters.

He handed the Brock Mission, the Youth Emergency Shelter and the Warming Room just under $3,500 each on Wednesday at the Water Street police station.

During a Friday to Saturday event dubbed “Stand With Tim,” Farquharson stood outside from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. The longtime cop says issues around homelessness are all too familiar to Peterborough emergency workers.

“Sometimes, they’re witness to a call, sometimes, they’re victims of a call, that type of thing,” Farquharson said. “So you see it, and you deal with the shelters, and you see the great work they do.”

Farquharson’s first few hours on the street drew a large crowd, and Brock Mission executive director Bill McNabb pointed out that he raised a lot of awareness about a crucial city issue.

“The awareness itself is worth just as much as the cash, to be honest,” McNabb said. “People need to know what the reality is out there. It’s pretty tough.”

Community organization Peterborough Cares helped organize the event, and founder Camille Parent said they’re already planning to do it again next year.

“It’s not only our job as local people and residents to make a difference, but I think my mission too is to get politicians to care, and these people off the street,” Parent said.