61 staff at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay earned more than $100K in 2018

Former president and CEO Albert Lauwers was Ross Memorial Hospital’s top-earning employee last year, according to the public sector salary disclosure.

The Lindsay hospital released its list — the so-called Sunshine List — on Thursday afternoon.

Under the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act, organizations that receive provincial funding must publish a list of individuals who are paid $100,000 or more.

Lauwers earned $280,142.85 with taxable benefits of $2,524.08 in 2018. He stepped down as president and CEO at the end of February to accept a new role as executive vice-president of medical and clinical programs at the Scarborough Health Network on April 1.

Rounding out the top three salaries were registered nurse Mary Ellen Schellenberg who earned $188,545.69 and Bruce Pye, shared regional chief information officer, who made $172,461.79

There are 61 hospital employees on this year’s list, which can be found here: Public Sector Salary Disclosure 2019 at Ross Memorial Hospital

Earlier this month, the City of Kawartha Lakes released its public sector salary disclosure list. The highest-paid municipal employee in 2018 was CAO Ron Taylor, who earned $183,968. Following him were police chief Mark Mitchell ($151,676) and three who each earned $150,282: solicitor Robyn Carlson, human services director Rod Sutherland and community services director Craig Shanks.