March 21, 2019 2:35 pm

61 staff at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay earned more than $100K in 2018

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Dr. Bert Lauwers, who stepped down as president and CAO, was the top earned at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay last year.

CHEX News file
Former president and CEO Albert Lauwers was Ross Memorial Hospital’s top-earning employee last year, according to the public sector salary disclosure.

The Lindsay hospital released its list — the so-called Sunshine List — on Thursday afternoon.

Under the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act, organizations that receive provincial funding must publish a list of individuals who are paid $100,000 or more.

Lauwers earned $280,142.85 with taxable benefits of $2,524.08 in 2018. He stepped down as president and CEO at the end of February to accept a new role as executive vice-president of medical and clinical programs at the Scarborough Health Network on April 1.

Rounding out the top three salaries were registered nurse Mary Ellen Schellenberg who earned $188,545.69 and Bruce Pye, shared regional chief information officer, who made $172,461.79

There are 61 hospital employees on this year’s list, which can be found here: Public Sector Salary Disclosure 2019 at Ross Memorial Hospital

Earlier this month, the City of Kawartha Lakes released its public sector salary disclosure list. The highest-paid municipal employee in 2018 was CAO Ron Taylor, who earned $183,968. Following him were police chief Mark Mitchell ($151,676) and three who each earned $150,282: solicitor Robyn Carlson, human services director Rod Sutherland and community services director Craig Shanks.

