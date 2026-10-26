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4 comments

  1. Anonymous
    October 26, 2026 at 12:16 pm

    Why do conservatives think that existing agreements do not matter?

  2. Try This
    October 26, 2026 at 12:15 pm

    Carney refuses to remove the tanker ban that Alberta and BC needs. The BC Conservative party has promised to promote the north. The best way to do that is remove the tanker ban so oil from northeast BC and Alberta can flow to customers who are willing to fully pay for it.
    Another pipeline to Vancouver is not what the oil industry asked for. Tying it to a carbon capture project, or keeping the Carbon Tax program was not what the country needs.

  3. Stormy Daniels
    October 26, 2026 at 11:30 am

    Clown Carney doesn’t care about Canada his investments are primarily in USA so he’s only looking to promote his climate agenda and ink deals beneficial to brookfields portfolio but then again Canada is filled with blind sheep that have elbows.

  4. itsme
    October 26, 2026 at 11:30 am

    like Spanky has any clue about economics.

    It’s laughable that he spouts such nonsense continuously, like he’s the pro in the room.

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Politics

Poilievre asks Carney to repeal B.C.’s oil tanker ban

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2026 11:01 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. Coastal First Nations oppose Conservative motion on Liberal pipeline plan, overriding tanker ban'
B.C. Coastal First Nations oppose Conservative motion on Liberal pipeline plan, overriding tanker ban
WATCH ABOVE: B.C. Coastal First Nations oppose Conservative motion on Liberal pipeline plan, overriding tanker ban – Dec 9, 2025
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Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has asked Prime Minister Mark Carney to repeal the oil tanker ban on British Columbia’s northern coast months after Canada inked a deal not to change it.

Poilievre was one of several Opposition MPs who signed a letter to Carney as a federal Tory bill to scrap the tanker ban goes for second reading this week.

The group says the tanker ban “effectively donates” billions of dollars to the United States by forcing Canada to sell discounted oil profiting American refineries.

The MPs point to a proposal by Calgary-based Strathcona Resources to ship up to 250,000 barrels of Canadian oil a day on existing railroad tracks through Prince Rupert, B.C., and across the Pacific Ocean.

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For the proposal to be considered, the tanker ban would have to be lifted, and the letter says the federal government is the only thing standing in the way.

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Carney and then-B.C. Premier David Eby signed an agreement in July that included a promise by Ottawa to maintain the north coast tanker ban “without alteration, suspension, or narrowing of scope.”

Click to play video: 'First Nations Leaders press the Carney government for stronger role in energy project decisions'
First Nations Leaders press the Carney government for stronger role in energy project decisions

The letter says the Opposition would also be willing to discuss amendments to the ban that would allow the Prince Rupert project to move forward.

Eby’s New Democrats lost the B.C. election on Saturday, as Lorne Doerkson’s provincial Conservatives swept to power with about two-thirds of the 93 seats in the provincial legislature.

After Carney signed the deal with B.C., Alberta formally submitted a pipeline proposal to the major projects office — but with a southern route.

The plan would largely follow the path of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline from Bruderheim, Alta., to an export terminal in Delta, B.C.

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The letter says lifting the ban would give Alberta and British Columbia “an opportunity to build prosperity together.”

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