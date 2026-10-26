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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    October 26, 2026 at 4:27 pm

    Wow, the only comment is my who gives a S%*@!

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Entertainment

My Chemical Romance faces legal action over Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders stunt

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 26, 2026 3:14 pm
2 min read
Lead vocalist Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs during the opening night of the band's "Long Live the Black Parade" tour Friday, July 11, 2025, in Seattle. View image in full screen
Lead vocalist Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs during the opening night of the band's "Long Live the Black Parade" tour Friday, July 11, 2025, in Seattle. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
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The parent company of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is taking legal action against My Chemical Romance after the band appeared to perform with dancers who wore costumes that resembled their signature blue-and-white uniform.

Pro Silver Star filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the band in Dallas County District Court on Friday seeking to bar My Chemical Romance (MCR) from using the costumes onstage, according to court documents viewed by NBC News and Rolling Stone.

Global News has not independently viewed the court documents.

Click to play video: 'My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade Turns Twenty'
My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade Turns Twenty

Pro Silver Star alleges that the band performed on Oct. 21 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles with the dancers wearing costumes that appeared to be nearly identical to the cheerleading squad’s uniforms, NBC News reports.

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The dancers carried what appeared to be rifles and engaged in “a staged firefight, “only to be depicted being shot,” the filing states, according to the outlet.

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“Audience members and online commentators understandably believed that the performers were the real Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and said so in social media posts that continue to circulate,” Pro Silver Star wrote, according to the outlets.

Pro Silver Star reportedly said that it is “not litigious” and it “takes no issues with MCR’s music, its artistic ambitions, or any message Defendants seek to convey.”

“Silver Star does not ask Defendants to change their setlist, narrative, politics, choreography, or even their decision to put gun-toting performers on stage. Silver Star asks only that those performers not wear the DCC Uniform while doing it,” the filing reportedly states. “The universe of alternative costume designs is effectively unlimited.”

Footage of the Oct. 21 performance shared to social media shows the performers dancing with blue and white pom-poms to MCR’s 2006 hit, Teenagers.

The band took the stage again on Oct. 23 and footage shared online appeared to show the dancers wearing the uniforms resembling the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ outfits again.

Global News has reached out to My Chemical Romance’s representatives for comment on the motion, but has not received a response.

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My Chemical Romance is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of its third studio album, The Black Parade.

The band, which features Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Frank Iero and Ray Toro, is scheduled to perform at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 30 and 31.

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