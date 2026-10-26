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Economy

Uniqlo to move into old Nordstrom building in downtown Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 26, 2026 5:27 pm
1 min read
FILE - In this April 7, 2010 photo, a passerby looks at a Uniqlo shop in Tokyo.
FILE - In this April 7, 2010 photo, a passerby looks at a Uniqlo shop in Tokyo. AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File
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Downtown Vancouver’s shopping scene is getting another fashion retailer in the old Nordstrom building.

Japanese clothing store, Uniqlo, announced it is opening up a new flagship store early next year.

The opening coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the company launching its first B.C. store in Metrotown in Burnaby.

Since Nordstrom closed in 2023, many have speculated as to what storefront could fill the space and last year it was announced that the 230,000-square-foot space would be divided into four units.

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Simons and Aritzia have both announced their plans to take up two quadrants and after Uniqlo takes over the third, there will be one vacant spot.

Click to play video: 'Aritzia looks to fill Nordstrom void'
Aritzia looks to fill Nordstrom void

Nordstrom first occupied the prime and pricey location in 2015, as the high-end Seattle retailer expanded northward.

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Its exit marked the third time a major retailer has left the massive Pacific Centre location empty, after previously being home to Eaton’s and Sears.

Aritzia said its store will span four levels and there are plans to include a “casual yet elevated” dining concept as well.

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