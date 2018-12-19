Ross Memorial Hospital president and CEO stepping down from role

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay is in need of a new president and CEO following Dr. Bert Lauwers’s announcement he is leaving the role.

On Wednesday, the hospital stated Dr. Lauwers will be leaving the hospital on Feb. 28, 2019. He is assuming a new role as executive vice-president of medical and clinical programs at the Scarborough Health Network on April 1.

Dr. Lauwers joined Ross Memorial’s medical staff in 1983. He also spent seven years at the province’s Office of the Coroner before returning to Ross Memorial in 2013.

He held the hospital’s top roles over the last four years after Brian Payne retired in December 2014.

Dr. Lauwers says he intends to continue to call the City of Kawartha Lakes his home.

READ MORE: Ross Memorial Hospital receives $1.46M boost to tackle holiday, flu patient surge

“The Ross Memorial has been my second home for so long, I know my Ross Family will always hold a special place in my heart,” Dr. Lauwers said. “I’m excited to embrace this new role at the Scarborough Health Network. While the year ahead will be full of new challenges and new faces, my family is committed to this community and the good friends who make it our home.”



Story continues below The Board of Governors @RossMemorial is grateful for Dr. Bert Lauwers’ four years of leadership and advocacy. Dr. Lauwers is stepping down as President/CEO in early 2019 to take on a new role at the Scarborough Health Network. https://t.co/CwQ1IYh66o pic.twitter.com/ObVr78irZ4 — Ross Memorial (@RossMemorial) December 19, 2018

The hospital’s board of governors stated it is “sincerely grateful” for Lauwers’ years of “exceptional leadership and for his commitment to quality and patient safety.”

READ MORE: Proposed hospital integration for Peterborough and Lindsay dropped

“Dr. Lauwers’s energy and attention to every aspect of patient care has been an inspiration for so many at the Ross,” said Val Harris, board chairperson. “He has been a tireless advocate for the Hospital, on behalf of the physicians and staff, and most importantly, on behalf of our patients. We can’t thank him enough for his efforts and we wish him all the best in his new role at the Scarborough Health Network.”

The board will announce an interim president and CEO in the new year and launch the process to recruit a permanent replacement.