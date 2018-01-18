Fleming College president Tony Tilly set to retire after 14-year tenure

Fleming College has announced that longtime president Dr. Tony Tilly will be retiring at the end of this college term.

Tilly assumed the role in 2004 and will complete his last day on June 30. Fleming has campuses in Peterborough, Lindsay, Haliburton and Cobourg.

“Fourteen years in this role is not something I anticipated when I started at Fleming in August 2004,” said Tilly.

“Then again, I also didn’t anticipate how much I would enjoy working with outstanding colleagues and students who are as dedicated to Fleming as we are to them.”

Dan Empey, chairperson of Fleming’s board of governors, said Tilly led the college through an “extraordinary transformation” during his tenure as president.

“The college has grown significantly in terms of facilities, programming, enrolment and community partnerships,” said Empey.

“As we thank Tony and look back on his success, we also look to the future as the board begins the search for a new leader to continue to provide exceptional educational experiences for students and continue to grow Fleming College in partnership with our communities.”

Empey said among Tilly’s accomplishments include expanding the international student population, securing funds to build the Kawartha Trades and Technology Centre and maintaining and expanding numerous partnerships. He also served as chairman of the provincial Committee of Presidents and a director on the Board of Colleges and Institutes Canada.

“Since that year (2004) the College’s revenues have doubled,” Empey noted.

Tilly said interacting with leaders, faculty, staff and students was energizing and rewarding and says the college has more ahead in terms of both opportunities and challenges.

Asked if he actually plans to retire, Tilly said, “I never was a very good gardener and I don’t expect to become one now.”

The board of governors will soon announce a search for Tilly’s replacement. Empey said the search process will include input from students, staff, faculty, leaders and community partners.