Member of Canadian Armed Forces charged after sexual misconduct allegations in B.C., Alberta

The Canadian Armed Forces says one of its members has been charged following allegations of “a number” of incidents involving sexual misconduct in B.C. and Alberta.

A release said Warrant Officer Jarvis Kevin Malone is charged in relation to reported incidents at a support base in Edmonton, and while on tasking in B.C.

Malone is a regular force member with 1 Service Battalion in Edmonton.

“In July 2018, a third party reported that incidents of a sexual nature had occurred on a number of occasions and in various locations,” reads the release.

“These incidents were reported to the chain of command by several parties, all belonging to the same unit as the member currently accused. The [Canadian Forces National Investigation Service] initiated an investigation into the allegations which resulted in charges.”

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between June and October 2017.

Malone is facing charges under the National Defence Act of abuse of subordinates, conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline, and drunkenness.

The release said the matter will be dealt with in accordance with the military justice system.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.