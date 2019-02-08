Alberta Canadian Armed Forces member charged with sexual assault

A member of the Canadian military has been charged with sexual assault.

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) said the charge was laid in connection to an incident report to military police at CFB Wainwright, Alta., in August 2018, involving a member of the community.

The Canadian Armed Forces National Investigation Service (CAFNIS) said it was informed about the incident and took over the file on Aug. 29, 2018.

Cpl. Tyler Colin Gruchy has been charged with one count of sexual assault. He is a regular force member with the Wainwright Detachment of 3 Canadian Support Base Edmonton, according to the Armed Forces.

“All members of the Canadian Armed Forces, whether they are part of the Reserve Force or Regular Force, are expected to serve [and] behave in a respectful and professional manner at all times,” said Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, commanding officer of CAFNIS, in a statement.

“The CAF has been mandated to make the workplace environment safe from harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour.”

Gruchy is scheduled to make his first court appearance on March 21 in Wainwright, as the case is now proceeding through the civilian justice system.