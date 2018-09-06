Canadian Armed Forces members face sexual assault charges at CFB Gagetown

Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have been charged with sexual assault in events that military police say are unrelated to each other.
The two CAF members have been charged as a result of reported sexual assaults that took place at Candian Force Base (CFB) Gagetown in New Brunswick.
READ MORE: British sailors’ sex assault trial in Halifax delayed by one of the accused’s medical issue
The alleged victims are also members of the Canadian Armed Forces.
Second Lieutenant Andrew Ling, who serves with Infantry School, and Master Bombardier Mitchell Mackenzie, who serves with the 4th Artillery Regiment, are facing one count each of sexual assault.
READ MORE: Armed Forces reservist charged with sexual assault in Edmonton
The two cases will now proceed separately under the military justice system, the Department of National Defence said in a statement.
The date and location of possible courts martial are still to be determined.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.