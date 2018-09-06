Canadian Armed Forces members face sexual assault charges at CFB Gagetown

Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have been charged with sexual assault in events that military police say are unrelated to each other.

The two CAF members have been charged as a result of reported sexual assaults that took place at Candian Force Base (CFB) Gagetown in New Brunswick.

READ MORE: British sailors’ sex assault trial in Halifax delayed by one of the accused’s medical issue

The alleged victims are also members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Second Lieutenant Andrew Ling, who serves with Infantry School, and Master Bombardier Mitchell Mackenzie, who serves with the 4th Artillery Regiment, are facing one count each of sexual assault.

READ MORE: Armed Forces reservist charged with sexual assault in Edmonton

The two cases will now proceed separately under the military justice system, the Department of National Defence said in a statement.

The date and location of possible courts martial are still to be determined.