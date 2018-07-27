Armed Forces reservist charged with sexual assault in Edmonton

A reservist with the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has been charged with sexual assault after an alleged incident last summer.

On July 20, the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service charged Master Corporal Calvin Kiejko with overcoming resistance to facilitate the commission of an offence and sexual assault.

The charges relate to a reported incident that allegedly took place on Aug. 19 – 20, 2017, at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright. According to the release, another CAF service member was the one to come forward.

“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service welcomes reports of sexual assault and any other serious offences, regardless of when an alleged incident may have occurred,” Lieutenant-Colonel Kevin Cadman said. “These charges reflect our ongoing commitment to support victims, bring to justice reported offenders and protect our communities.”

A possible court martial date has not been set, according to the release.

Keijko is with the 41 Combat Engineer Regiment in Edmonton.