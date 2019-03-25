Suspect sought in northwest London variety store robbery

London police are on the lookout for a male suspect wanted in connection to a reported robbery at a northwest London convenience store over the weekend.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a Circle K store near Gainsborough Road and Wonderland Road.

Police allege a male suspect entered the store, assaulted a staff member, and fled with product.

The suspect in the case is described as a white male in his 30s with a medium build and medium height, and a dark beard.

Police say the suspect has a tattoo on the right side of his neck, and was wearing a black New York Yankees hat and a black zip-up sweater at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

