London man charged in alleged knifepoint robbery at cash advance business
A 30-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery and disguise with intent after an alleged incident at a cash advance business on Friday.
READ MORE: Home invasion-style robbery ‘not random’ — London police
According to police, at around 6 p.m., a man was refused service after providing a false name to the cashier at a business on Wellington Road South.
Police say the man returned at roughly 7:30 p.m. in a disguise, approached the cashier, took out a knife and demanded money.
READ MORE: 3rd man charged, 4th suspect wanted in Florence Street armed robbery, shooting — police
According to police, investigators were able to use video from the business and a local casino in order to identify the suspect, who was arrested on Saturday without incident.
London police have not reported any injuries in the incident.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.