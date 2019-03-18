London man charged in alleged knifepoint robbery at cash advance business

A 30-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery and disguise with intent after an alleged incident at a cash advance business on Friday.

According to police, at around 6 p.m., a man was refused service after providing a false name to the cashier at a business on Wellington Road South.

Police say the man returned at roughly 7:30 p.m. in a disguise, approached the cashier, took out a knife and demanded money.

According to police, investigators were able to use video from the business and a local casino in order to identify the suspect, who was arrested on Saturday without incident.

London police have not reported any injuries in the incident.