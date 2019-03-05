Crime
March 5, 2019 4:06 pm

3rd man charged, 4th suspect wanted in Florence Street armed robbery, shooting: police

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

London police said the shooting occurred after an armed robbery and that four suspects were involved.

980 CFPL File
London police have charged a third person in connection with an alleged armed robbery and subsequent shooting on Feb. 25.

On Tuesday, police announced Michael Lenard Gordon, 38, of London, faces charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

A fourth suspect remains outstanding and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Initially, police said that a citizen reported hearing gunshots at roughly 1:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, and that emergency crews found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Florence Street and Kellogg Lane.

Days later, police reported that the shooting occurred after an armed robbery and that a total of four suspects were involved.

Police said the investigation revealed three males went to a residence armed with weapons including a firearm, knives and a baseball bat and robbed the occupants of personal belongings.

As the suspects left, police say a number of shots were fired, which struck one of the three male suspects, who was treated in hospital and released.

Craig Bradley Chapman, 39, of London was charged last week with several counts, including discharging a firearm with intent, resisting arrest, and assaulting an officer.

Johnny Grebenchan, 28, of London was charged last week with robbery with a firearm and breach of recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent anonymously, online.

