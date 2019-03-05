3rd man charged, 4th suspect wanted in Florence Street armed robbery, shooting: police
London police have charged a third person in connection with an alleged armed robbery and subsequent shooting on Feb. 25.
READ MORE: Florence Street shooting occurred as 3 suspects left armed robbery scene: London police
On Tuesday, police announced Michael Lenard Gordon, 38, of London, faces charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.
A fourth suspect remains outstanding and police say the investigation is ongoing.
Initially, police said that a citizen reported hearing gunshots at roughly 1:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, and that emergency crews found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Florence Street and Kellogg Lane.
Days later, police reported that the shooting occurred after an armed robbery and that a total of four suspects were involved.
Police said the investigation revealed three males went to a residence armed with weapons including a firearm, knives and a baseball bat and robbed the occupants of personal belongings.
As the suspects left, police say a number of shots were fired, which struck one of the three male suspects, who was treated in hospital and released.
READ MORE: Gunshot victim released from hospital, man in custody after east-end shooting: London police
Craig Bradley Chapman, 39, of London was charged last week with several counts, including discharging a firearm with intent, resisting arrest, and assaulting an officer.
Johnny Grebenchan, 28, of London was charged last week with robbery with a firearm and breach of recognizance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent anonymously, online.
