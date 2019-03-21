4 charged in west London jewelry store robbery: police

London police have laid charges against four people arrested as part of an investigation into a reported west-end jewelry store robbery on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene at Gordons Gold Jewelers at 760 Hyde Park Rd. around 6:25 p.m.

READ MORE: Ontario police watchdog finds unnecessary, illegal strip searches commonplace

Police allege two men donning masks exited a vehicle, entered the store, and directed employees to get on the ground. The suspects then allegedly smashed display cases with a sledgehammer, removed what police described as a “significant amount of jewelry,” and left in the waiting vehicle.

At the scene, police said they followed a vehicle to an address on River Road in the Oneida First Nation. Four people were arrested with the help of Oneida Nation police, the OPP, and Strathroy-Caradoc police.

READ MORE: OPP lays 1,500 charges during March Break distracted-driving blitz

As a result of the investigation, police said two London men, 34, and 30, and two men of no fixed address, 29, and 25, had been jointly charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

All appeared in court on Wednesday, police said.