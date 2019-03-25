2 charged after drugs and stolen coins, watches and camera equipment recovered in Nanton, Alta.

Two Albertans have been charged after a variety of drugs and stolen items — including camera equipment, coins and watches — were recovered in Nanton, Alta., RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Const. Mike Hibbs said RCMP stopped a vehicle on March 22 in Nanton and found heroin, cocaine and meth along with the stolen items inside. A woman and man, both known to police, were arrested on the spot.

Nanton RCMP is working with the Calgary Police Service (CPS) to determine if the theft of a coin collection worth $30,000 in Calgary is related, Hibbs said. The coins were stolen from a Calgary garage last month.

Holly Renee Ferguson, 27, of Lethbridge, Alta., was charged with:

possession of an illegal substance: heroin

possession of an illegal substance: cocaine

possession of an illegal substance: methamphetamine (crystal meth)

five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000

three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

disguise with intent to commit an offence

Curtis James Carbert, 39, of Taber, Alta., was charged with:

possession of an illegal substance: heroin

possession of an illegal substance: cocaine

possession of an illegal substance: methamphetamine (crystal meth)

five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000

three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

disguise with intent to commit an offence

three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance

Hibbs said more than $11,000 in cash was seized, separate from the value of the coin collection.

Carbert and Ferguson are in custody and scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Officers want to return the stolen objects to their rightful owners, so if you recognize an items as yours, contact the Nanton RCMP detachment at 403-646-5722.

Hibbs said people should mark their possessions so they can be recovered quickly in the event they get stolen.

“Have your serial numbers and stuff like that — it’s easier to track down the owner of the equipment,” he said.