Crime
March 25, 2019 5:51 pm

2 charged after drugs and stolen coins, watches and camera equipment recovered in Nanton, Alta.

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP have recovered a variety of stolen items in Nanton and are looking to return them to their owners.

Courtesy: Nanton RCMP
A A

Two Albertans have been charged after a variety of drugs and stolen items — including camera equipment, coins and watches — were recovered in Nanton, Alta., RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Const. Mike Hibbs said RCMP stopped a vehicle on March 22 in Nanton and found heroin, cocaine and meth along with the stolen items inside. A woman and man, both known to police, were arrested on the spot.

READ MORE: Calgary police ask for help to find stolen $30K coin collection

Nanton RCMP is working with the Calgary Police Service (CPS) to determine if the theft of a coin collection worth $30,000 in Calgary is related, Hibbs said. The coins were stolen from a Calgary garage last month.

Holly Renee Ferguson, 27, of Lethbridge, Alta., was charged with:

  • possession of an illegal substance: heroin
  • possession of an illegal substance: cocaine
  • possession of an illegal substance: methamphetamine (crystal meth)
  • five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000
  • two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000
  • three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • disguise with intent to commit an offence

Curtis James Carbert, 39, of Taber, Alta., was charged with:

  • possession of an illegal substance: heroin
  • possession of an illegal substance: cocaine
  • possession of an illegal substance: methamphetamine (crystal meth)
  • five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000
  • two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000
  • three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • disguise with intent to commit an offence
  • three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance

Hibbs said more than $11,000 in cash was seized, separate from the value of the coin collection.

Carbert and Ferguson are in custody and scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Tuesday.

READ MORE: ‘A total sinking feeling’: At least $16K worth of leather jackets stolen in Calgary smash and grab

Officers want to return the stolen objects to their rightful owners, so if you recognize an items as yours, contact the Nanton RCMP detachment at 403-646-5722.

Hibbs said people should mark their possessions so they can be recovered quickly in the event they get stolen.

“Have your serial numbers and stuff like that — it’s easier to track down the owner of the equipment,” he said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Police Service
Curtis Carbert
Curtis James Carbert
Holly Ferguson
Holly Renee Ferguson
Nanton
Nanton drugs
Nanton RCMP
Nanton stolen
Nanton theft
RCMP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.