March 12, 2019 6:14 pm
Updated: March 12, 2019 6:38 pm

$384K worth of meth and other drugs seized at Alberta’s Bowden Institution

The Bowden Institution is a medium and minimum security facility, located along the QEII Highway in Innisfail, Alberta.

An estimated $384,000 worth of street drugs have been seized at Bowden Institution in central Alberta, according to a news release issued by the Correctional Service of Canada on Tuesday.

The CSC said the $384,000 figure represents the drugs’ “institutional value.”

“On March 11, 2019, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, packages containing contraband were seized near the minimum security unit,” the federal agency said. “The contraband seized included crystal methamphetamine, shatter (THC concentrate) and two cellphones.

“The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.”

The CSC said it is “heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions.”

The agency did not say if any arrests have been made in connection with the seizure.

