3 people, including 2 inmates, charged with drug trafficking at Bowden Institution

Three people, including two inmates, have been charged after an investigation into drugs being brought into Bowden Institution in central Alberta in November.

On Nov. 5, a former inmate of Bowden Institution was detained by correctional staff after a “suspicious person” was seen near the fence of the medium security facility, RCMP said in a media release Wednesday afternoon. Officers said the man had been released from the prison in September.

The investigation also led police to charge two current inmates of the facility.

Jesse Cole, 32, is charged with two counts of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Cole was released from the prison in September, police said.

Alan Goossens, 34, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Cory Michaels, 31, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Goossens and Michaels were both inmates at Bowden Institution.

All three men have since been transferred to higher security institutions. They are all set to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court in February 2018.

Bowden Institution is located about 100 kilometres north of Calgary near the communities of Bowden and Innisfail.