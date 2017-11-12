Bowden Institution inmate’s death under investigation

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is investigating the death of an inmate who was serving a sentence at Alberta’s Bowden Institution.

Emergency services were called to the medium security prison at around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The inmate, 34-year-old Cody Adams, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

CSC did not say what led to the man being in need of medical assistance. CSC said it will review the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and work with police and the coroner.

Adams was serving a sentence of just over two years for trafficking in property obtained by crime, forcible confinement and break-and-enter with intent. He had been imprisoned since May 2016.

Adams’ family has been notified of his death.

The Bowden Institution is located about 100 kilometres north of Calgary near the communities of Innisfail and Bowden.